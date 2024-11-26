Delhi's air quality improves marginally, moving from 'severe' to 'very poor,' as smog continues to engulf the city. Schools adopt hybrid learning amidst pollution concerns

The national capital woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Tuesday morning as air quality continued to languish in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, this marks a slight improvement from the past week's 'severe' levels.

At 7 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 382, still categorised as 'very poor', reports ANI. This comes after several days of 'severe plus' AQI levels, offering some relief but underscoring the persisting air pollution crisis in the city.

A thick haze enveloped Delhi, reducing visibility in several areas, including the vicinity of New Delhi Railway Station, as trains continued to operate amidst the smog. Despite the marginal improvement, residents and commuters experienced difficulties due to poor air quality and the lingering pollution.

As per ANI, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

In response to the ongoing air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued directives prioritising education while addressing health concerns. Following the Supreme Court's recent order dated 25 November in the MC Mehta vs. Union of India case, the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education has instructed schools to operate in a 'hybrid' mode.

The Supreme Court had raised significant concerns over the impact of pollution-related restrictions on education, ANI reports. The court highlighted that many students are being deprived of mid-day meals due to the closure of schools and anganwadis. Furthermore, it observed that a considerable number of students lack access to online education facilities, with some educational institutions also unable to provide such services.

Additionally, the court noted that many students' homes are not equipped with air purifiers, which could diminish the perceived safety of staying indoors during high pollution levels.

In compliance with the CAQM's directive, all government, government-aided, and private schools under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Government, along with institutions managed by the NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board, have been instructed to implement hybrid learning modes immediately. This approach aims to strike a balance between ensuring access to education and protecting children from the hazards of severe air pollution.

As the city grapples with ongoing pollution challenges, these measures aim to alleviate some of the immediate repercussions on students while authorities continue their efforts to improve the capital's air quality, ANI reports.

