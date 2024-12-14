Sonu Matka, who took a bounty of Rs 50,000, was a legendary gunman for the Hashim Baba gang and faced numerous criminal charges

In a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Special Task Force (STF), Sonu Matka, a wanted criminal who was involved in a double murder case, was killed during an encounter at TP Nagar Police Station in Meerut, ANI reported.

As per ANI, Matka, who took a bounty of Rs 50,000, was a legendary gunman for the Hashim Baba gang and faced numerous criminal charges.

According to Delhi Police, Matka was a "notorious shooter of Hashim Baba Gang", well-known for its criminal activities across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly involved in at least half a dozen cases, which included robbery and murder in both regions.

The encounter occurred near Meerut's TP Nagar Police Station, and Matka was injured during the gunfire exchange. The operation resulted in the recovery of one handgun 30 bore, one pistol 32 bore, ten live cartridges, and four motorcycles. According to the Delhi Police, he later died while being treated, ANI reported.

Earlier this week on December 12, Delhi Police arrested two minors in connection to the murder of a person in Maujpur in Delhi. The victim was found injured near Puja Modal School in Ghonda, Maujpur, Delhi, on December 11, 2024, according to the police.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and upon arrival, the victim was discovered to have been transported to the hospital by a PCR van, where he was pronounced dead. The police filed a case under Section 103(1) BNS and began an investigation, ANI reported.

During the course of the investigation a police team led by Inspector. Surender Kumar, SHO/PS Jafarabad was appointed under the supervision of ACP Bhajanpura. The team set up technical surveillance and scanned and analysed CCTV footage from cameras put nearby. The team also obtained intelligence from locally deployed sources.

Based on the information gathered, the team identified two suspects. The team carried out repeated raids and apprehended two children in conflict with the Law (CCLs) who were involved in the crime, ANI reported.

