Delhi water crisis: Atishi begins fast

Updated on: 22 June,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The chief minister said he was immensely pained by seeing on TV the plight of the people facing water shortage amid the ongoing intense heatwave, he said.

Delhi minister Atishi. Pic/X

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday began her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi’s Bhogal to press on her demand for more water from Haryana.


Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, along with AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, were present as Atishi began her fast.


Sunita Kejriwal read out a message from the chief minister, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, in which he expressed hope that Atishi’s ‘tapasya’ would be successful.


Toll climbs to 143 in Delhi

The prolonged heatwave sweeping large parts of the country has claimed more lives, with 143 recorded deaths and 41,789 people suffering from suspected heatstroke between March 1 and June 20 this year, Health ministry sources said on Friday.

