Delhi: Woman arrested for pouring acid on daughter-in-law

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a woman for allegedly pouring acid on her daughter-in-law in the New Usmanpur area.

The arrested woman was identified as Anjali. According to Delhi Police, "The victim was admitted to JPC Hospital with 25 per cent acid burns. Her mother-in-law, Anjali had poured acid on her at her house in the New Usmanpur area. The victim was referred from JPC Hospital to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where she is still being treated for acid burns."

Accused Anjali and the rest of the family had absconded after the incident, Anjali was arrested from Sant Nagar Burari, Delhi on Friday.

A case under section 323, 326A, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, at the Police Station, New Usmanpur was registered.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the complainant has been married for the past two years and has a 6-month-old daughter from the marriage.

"The complainant lives on the 2nd floor, while Anjali lives on the ground floor of the same house. Anjali had filed a suit for eviction against the victim in Karkardooma Court. On the fateful day, both parties attended Karkardooma Court for a hearing in the matter. In the evening, on September 20 at about 5:30 pm, Anjali poured acid on the complainant in a fit of rage," said the police.

Further investigation is underway. More information awaited.

