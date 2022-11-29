Delhi: Woman beats man with slippers on stage of Hindu Ekta Manch program

While speaking on the mic, it appeared that a man is trying to push her away from the mic

Representational Pic. iStock

A woman beat up a man with slippers on the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program in the Chattarpur area of Delhi on Tuesday.

As per the visuals, the woman climbed onto the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues.

#WATCH | Chattarpur, Delhi: Woman climbs up the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues; hits a man with her slippers when he tries to push her away from the mic pic.twitter.com/dGrB5IsRHT — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

While speaking on the mic, it appeared that a man is trying to push her away from the mic. The woman then started hitting the man with a slipper while several others came on the stage to move the woman away.

Further details are awaited.

