×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Woman beats man with slippers on stage of Hindu Ekta Manch program

Delhi: Woman beats man with slippers on stage of Hindu Ekta Manch program

Updated on: 29 November,2022 04:12 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

While speaking on the mic, it appeared that a man is trying to push her away from the mic

Delhi: Woman beats man with slippers on stage of Hindu Ekta Manch program

Representational Pic. iStock


A woman beat up a man with slippers on the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program in the Chattarpur area of Delhi on Tuesday.


As per the visuals, the woman climbed onto the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues.




Also Read: Shraddha Murder: Delhi Court gives permission to produce Aftab for narco test

While speaking on the mic, it appeared that a man is trying to push her away from the mic. The woman then started hitting the man with a slipper while several others came on the stage to move the woman away.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Is AAP gaining support in Gujarat ahead of elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
delhi india Crime News news Delhi Crime

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK