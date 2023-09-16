Delhi: Woman, her daughter sleeping outside shanties killed after being hit by vehicle

A woman and her 4-year-old daughter were killed and three were injured after a vehicle hit them while they were sleeping outside their shanties in the national capital's Civil Lines area on Friday

A woman and her 4-year-old daughter were killed and three were injured after a vehicle hit them while they were sleeping outside their shanties in the national capital's Civil Lines area on Friday, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Civil Lines police station at about 5:33 AM on Friday, and the caller stated that a tempo had hit five people.

The police team immediately reached the spot and found that one vehicle was lying in an accident condition, and five injured people nearby, they said.

The victims who live in jhuggis (shanties) were sleeping outside on Charpai (cot). Four of them are family members, and one is a neighbour, they said.

The injured were immediately rushed to the trauma centre for necessary medical attention. Jyoti, aged 32, was declared dead, and her 4-year-old girl daughter passed away during treatment, police said.

A man, Subhash, a 6-year-old girl and a 17-year-old suffered minor injuries and have been discharged from the hospital, they said.

The accused driver, Dinesh Rai, was apprehended on the spot, police said.

A case under Section 279/337/304A IPC has been registered, and an investigation is in progress, they said.

Man asleep in front of road roller run over in Kerala

Meanwhile, a man in his thirties was killed in a tragic incident after a road-roller ran over him while he was asleep in front of it near Anchal in this district, police said on Saturday.

An officer of Anchal police station said the man lived a couple of kilometers away from where the tragedy occurred and had come there to catch fish.

"He also used to drink. We are trying to find out whether he was drunk when he fell asleep before the road roller. A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered today and the inquest proceedings have commenced," he said.

The driver of the road-roller was taken into custody on Friday night itself, but has not been arrested yet, he said.

"He does not appear to be at fault. But, we will wait for the post mortem results to decide further course of action," the officer said.

The road-roller was parked at Kurishumukku near Anchal bypass where road construction work was going on and the incident occurred at around 11 pm on Friday when the vehicle was being moved from where it was parked, police said.

The driver allegedly did not see the victim lying in front of the vehicle, it said.