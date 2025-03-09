Breaking News
Delhi: Woman killed after being hit by mini truck in Adarsh Nagar

Delhi: Woman killed after being hit by mini truck in Adarsh Nagar

Updated on: 09 March,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The deceased has been identified as Bhalswa Dairy resident Pooja Devi, they said, adding that the accused, Abhishek (27), has been arrested

A 37-year-old woman died after being hit by a mini truck near the Azadpur Flyover in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Saturday.


The deceased has been identified as Bhalswa Dairy resident Pooja Devi, they said, adding that the accused, Abhishek (27), has been arrested.


An officer said the incident occurred near Balaji Tower on the flyover. After receiving a PCR call regarding the incident, the police rushed to the scene but by the time they arrived, Pooja had already been taken to BJRM Hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors.


Abhishek, a resident of Govindpuri, was caught by the public at the scene and handed over to the police, he said, adding that the vehicle involved in the accident has been impounded.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further probe is underway, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi police Delhi Crime murder case national news India news delhi

