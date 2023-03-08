Breaking News
Delhi: Woman, man shot at near GB road

Updated on: 08 March,2023 10:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Delhi: Woman, man shot at near GB road

Representative Image


Three miscreants allegedly opened fire inside a building, severely injuring a 30-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man at Garstin Bastion Road (GB Road), a red-light area in central Delhi, police said on Tuesday.


According to Delhi police, three people came into the building and had an argument with the victims. After that they opened fire, due to which the two victims sustained injuries. The man identified as Imran and the woman were rushed to a nearby hospital.



"The woman has a bullet injury on the back of her neck while Imran received an injury on his shoulder. The condition of the woman is said to be critical," the police said. "A case u/s 307/34 IPC read with 25/27 Arms Act has been registered and several teams are working to nab the accused," added the Delhi police.


Further investigation is underway.

