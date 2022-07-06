Breaking News
Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar visits ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at hospital
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Wrestler kills self by consuming poison in Bindapur

Delhi: Wrestler kills self by consuming poison in Bindapur

Updated on: 06 July,2022 02:57 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The victim was at his in-laws' house. He was taken to a hospital where he subsequently died, Deputy Commissioner of Police said

Delhi: Wrestler kills self by consuming poison in Bindapur

Representation Pic


A 25-year-old wrestler allegedly killed himself by consuming poison in Delhi's Bindapur area and uploaded a video on social media citing family issues as the reason, police said on Wednesday. Police received information regarding the incident around 1 am on Tuesday stating that a person has consumed poison, a senior police officer said.

The victim was at his in-laws' house. He was taken to a hospital where he subsequently died, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.




Also Read: Bombay HC upholds life sentence of man for killing girlfriend, attempt to kill self


Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC are under process and the purported video uploaded by him on a social media platform is also being examined. Circumstances around the incident are being looked into, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK