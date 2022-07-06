Delhi: Wrestler kills self by consuming poison in Bindapur

The victim was at his in-laws' house. He was taken to a hospital where he subsequently died, Deputy Commissioner of Police said

A 25-year-old wrestler allegedly killed himself by consuming poison in Delhi's Bindapur area and uploaded a video on social media citing family issues as the reason, police said on Wednesday. Police received information regarding the incident around 1 am on Tuesday stating that a person has consumed poison, a senior police officer said.

The victim was at his in-laws' house. He was taken to a hospital where he subsequently died, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC are under process and the purported video uploaded by him on a social media platform is also being examined. Circumstances around the incident are being looked into, he said.

