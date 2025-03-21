Breaking News
Delimitation row: DMK leaders raise slogans in Rajya Sabha

Updated on: 21 March,2025 09:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
While the chairman did not cite any reason for the adjournment, the issue of DMK members wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them was objected to by the chairman.

Delimitation row: DMK leaders raise slogans in Rajya Sabha

DMK MPs wear T-shirts with the slogan ‘#FairDelimitation’. PIC/PTI

Rajya Sabha failed to transact any significant business on Thursday and was adjourned for the day after witnessing adjournments over the demilitation row with some DMK members wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them.


Soon after the House met in the morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar allowed the laying of papers and some reports of the parliamentary standing committees, after which he adjourned the House for about an hour. While the chairman did not cite any reason for the adjournment, the issue of DMK members wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them was objected to by the chairman.


Some of the DMK MPs attended the House proceedings wearing T-shirts with the slogan “Delimitation—Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win”, which was objected to by the Chair. Some MPs also donned stoles that played upon Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks on DMK MPs’ protest in Lok Sabha against the three-language formula of National Education Policy (NEP), and had the word “uncivilised” written on it, with the first two alphabets ‘U’ and ‘N’ having been crossed.


