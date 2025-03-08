Breaking News
Delimitation row MK Stalin asks other CMs to unite

Delimitation row: MK Stalin asks other CMs to unite

Updated on: 08 March,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

He warned that the exercise could diminish the influence of states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully controlled their population, in shaping the nation’s future

Delimitation row: MK Stalin asks other CMs to unite

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. File pic

Delimitation row: MK Stalin asks other CMs to unite
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote a letter to the chief ministers of other states, expressing concern over the Union government’s proposed delimitation exercise.


He warned that the exercise could diminish the influence of states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully controlled their population, in shaping the nation’s future. Stalin pointed out that the previous delimitation exercises were conducted in 1952, 1963, and 1973, but were frozen by the 42nd Amendment in 1976 until the first census after 2000. The freeze was extended in 2002 until the census after 2026. However, with the 2021 Census delayed, the delimitation process might happen earlier than expected, potentially affecting states that have controlled their population and achieved better governance.


The CM stated that if the exercise is based on population after 2026, states with better population control would face a reduction in parliamentary representation, which he called unjust. He also stated that the Union Government has not provided clarity on the matter, only offering vague assurances.


