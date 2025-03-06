‘Delimitation sword hanging over south India’

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says Lok Sabha seats delimitation formula should be based on 1971 Census; should continue until 2056

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives at the all-party meet. PIC/PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday proposed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising MPs and party representatives from southern states at an all party meeting on Lok Sabha seats delimitation here.

Moving a resolution, Stalin said that in the event of an increase in the number of seats in Parliament, the 1971 Census should be the basis for it and appropriate Constitutional amendment should be done. Also, the 1971 Census should be the basis for delimitation of LS seats for 30 years from 2026 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make an assurance in the Parliament, he asserted.

The meet underscored that Tamil Nadu is not against delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies. However, the proposed exercise must not become a punishment. The Centre declined to heed to the voice of the state, which has 39 Lok Sabha MPs. In case this number was reduced, it would become a big injustice for the state, Stalin added.

The CM said that the all-party meeting is for understanding that the state has been pushed to a corner on the issue of delimitation, thereby prompting it to take up a struggle movement to secure its rights. “The delimitation sword is hanging over the head of south India and Tamil Nadu will be severely affected,” Stalin alleged.

‘Centre enemy of Tamil’

Stalin alleged that the BJP-led Union government paid mere lip service to Tamil language for the sake of votes and dubbed the ruling party at the Centre as Tamil’s “enemy.”

Writing to party workers as part of his series on the theme of “all-time opposition to Hindi imposition,” Stalin recalled DMK founder leader C N Annadurai’s views on the issue. Decades ago, Anna had said that the party’s objective is not to oppose Hindi, but to get equal recognition to Indian languages including Tamil.

While the BJP claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held Tamil in high esteem and that the 3-language formula is for the growth of languages of the states, the difference in allocation of funds for Tamil and Sanskrit would make it pretty clear that they are “enemies” of Tamil, Stalin alleged.

Hitting back, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai dubbed Stalin a “hypocrite” for attacking the prime minister over Centre’s fund allocation for Sanskrit-Hindi and Tamil and thereby alleging Hindi imposition.

