Delivery boy arrested for murdering vagabond in Delhi after altercation

A PCR van was immediately called, and the injured man was rushed to the RML Hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival due to the sharp injuries he had sustained, he said

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old delivery boy for killing a vagabond by stabbing him multiple times in New Delhi following an altercation on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Rohit (24), a vagabond from a Hanuman Mandir, was left with sharp injuries on his neck and shoulders, he said. The accused, identified as Sher alias Kabir (28), was arrested while he was attempting to flee to Goa, he added.

"Around 2:30 pm, a policeman noticed a crowd near the divider at the intersection of the Purana Qila Road while patrolling at the Mathura Road. Upon closer inspection, he found an injured person lying on the divider with severe lacerations," he said.

The officer added that a case was registered under Section 103 of the BNS Act and six teams were formed to investigate. Police analysed the CCTV footage and tracked down the suspect's electric bike. The CCTV footage revealed that the deceased was riding with the suspect shortly before the incident, he said.

During interrogation, Sher allegedly revealed that Rohit, whom he had known for two months, had asked him to accompany him to resolve a dispute with friends.

As they were on their way, a quarrel ensued between the two, during which Sher attacked Rohit multiple times with a knife, leading to his death, the officer added.

