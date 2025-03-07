Stalin said, When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism: MK Stalin x 00:00

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism and alleged that the “true chauvinists and anti-nationals are the Hindi zealots” who believe their entitlement is natural but resistance is treason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin said, “When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression. I am reminded of this famous quote when some entitled bigots brand us chauvinists and anti-nationals for the ‘crime’ of demanding Tamil’s rightful place.”

“The very people who glorify Godse’s ideology have the audacity to question the patriotism of DMK and its government that contributed the highest amount of funds during the Chinese aggression, Bangladesh liberation war, and Kargil war, while their ideological forefather is the one who assassinated ‘Bapu’ Gandhi.”

Chauvinism is naming the three criminal laws that govern 140 crore citizens in a language that Tamils cannot even pronounce or comprehend by reading, he further said. Chauvinism is treating the state that contributes the most to the nation as second-class citizens and denying its fair share for refusing to swallow the poison called #NEP, Stalin added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever