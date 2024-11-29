The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to weaken and cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast as a depression on Saturday morning, bringing sharp showers and gusty winds. Schools in Chennai and Chengalpet districts were closed on Friday due to heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the deep depression currently active over the Bay of Bengal is "very likely" to weaken into a depression and cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on the morning of November 30.

According to IMD's latest update shared on platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), the deep depression, located over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, has been moving in a north-northeastward direction at a speed of 9 kmph over the past six hours. As of 11:30 pm on November 28, it was positioned approximately 240 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 330 km east-southeast of Nagappattinam, 390 km east-southeast of Puducherry, and 430 km southeast of Chennai.

The weather department stated that the deep depression is "very likely" to maintain its current intensity till November 29 as it moves northwestward. The system is expected to cross the coast as a depression with wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry.

Residents of Chennai and surrounding regions experienced sharp showers on Friday morning, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures. The early onset of cold weather and the intermittent rain created a wintry atmosphere in the city.

In light of the heavy rainfall forecast, authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts on Friday as a precautionary measure.

The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the Southwest Bay of Bengal, along with the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining Andhra Pradesh, due to the high wind speeds and choppy sea conditions.

While cyclonic systems such as these often bring heavy rainfall, they also raise concerns about potential flooding in low-lying areas and disruption to transportation and electricity supply. Tamil Nadu's State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has stated that district administrations have been placed on high alert to handle any emergencies.

As per PTI reports, the IMD has urged residents to stay updated through official advisories and to exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and landslides. The weather system is being closely monitored, and updates will be issued as the situation develops.

Key preparations

Authorities have ramped up drainage clearance operations in Chennai to prevent urban flooding and water stagnation. Meanwhile, disaster relief teams have been mobilised in vulnerable districts to ensure rapid response to any untoward incidents.

The public is encouraged to adhere to safety measures, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, and remain vigilant about alerts from local authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)