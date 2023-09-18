Devendra Fadnavis criticises Congress guarantees, says ‘Could not fulfill even a single one’

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, took a swipe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's recent guarantees in Telangana, stating that wherever the grand old party provided guarantees, they failed to fulfil even a single one

Devendra Fadnavis. File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, took a swipe at former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's recent guarantees in Telangana, stating that wherever the grand old party provided guarantees, they failed to fulfil even a single one, reported ANI. Fadnavis made these remarks during a conversation with reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, where he had arrived to participate in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Jan Ashirwad Yatra”.

"I just want to ask the Congress leaders that in every state where the Congress gave guarantees, they could not fulfil even a single guarantee. They only lie, make promises during elections and later forget. They deceive people," Deputy CM Fadnavis was quoted as saying in ANI report.

He emphasized the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting that significant changes have been visible in the last nine years. Fadnavis stated that the country is progressing under PM Modi's leadership, earning the support of the Indian people.

Sonia Gandhi had recently announced six guarantees during a public rally in Telangana, vowing to fulfil each one. However, Fadnavis criticised Congress leaders for making promises during elections that they later fail to uphold.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statements about cases against opposition leaders, Fadnavis remarked, "What Rahul Gandhi says in the morning is not remembered in the evening. Similarly, what he spoke in the evening was not known the next day. Rahul Gandhi may be a big leader of Congress, but it is not necessary to take his statements seriously."

According to the report, Fadnavis also commented on the INDIA bloc, stating that there is a lack of consensus and leadership within the alliance. He noted that the frequent contradictory statements among the alliance members indicate its instability and lack of influence in each other's states.

Regarding Sanatan Dharma, he emphasized the need to respect India's oldest culture and urged against making derogatory remarks about any religion. He stated that speaking against Sanatan Dharma while claiming to be secular is a grave mistake.

Lastly, Fadnavis spoke about the BJP's Yatras in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, stating that they have garnered strong support from the public. He expressed confidence that the BJP will regain power in both states.