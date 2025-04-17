INTACH called for regular cleanliness drives, especially before summer, to clear grass, dead branches and plastic garbage for the conservation of the state's renowned heritage site, Devgiri fort

Following a fire at the renowned Devgiri fort in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, INTACH, the leading heritage conservation organisation, has called for a ban on tourists bringing any flammable materials to the historical site.

As per PTI, a team of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) met the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) superintending archaeologist on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum of their demands in view of the fire at the fort.

The Devgiri fort, also known as Daulatabad fort, is a major tourist spot, which boosts tourism in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Located 16 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, it was once the capital of the Yadava Dynasty in the ninth to 14th century.

On April 8, a fire engulfed a considerable portion of the fort and also affected the wild animals, including monkeys, in the area.

In its memorandum, the INTACH claimed that grass grown on the terrace of the Baradari (located on the fort's topmost portion) had caught fire, which then spread to the wooden structures.

Therefore, grass and trees growing on important structures within the fort should be regularly removed along with regular cleanliness drives, especially before summer, to clear grass, dead branches and plastic garbage should be conducted, the INTACH stated, reported PTI.

Every person entering the premises should be thoroughly checked at the entry point to ensure that cigarettes, lighters, bidis, matchboxes or any other flammable substance is not carried into the premises, the INTACH said, reported PTI.

Restrictions should be imposed on the carrying of plastic bottles in the fort, the memorandum highligted,

Also, compliance with the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, should be ensured.

In case of emergencies, pathways should be created and maintained regularly to allow small water tankers to access any part of the fort, the memorandum added.

In a similar case, major fire broke out at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar market which damaged 20 shops

The fire broke out in the city early on Thursday morning, damaging nearly 20 shops.

The incident occurred at around 5 am in the market at Central Naka in the Azad Chowk area, where several furniture shops are located.

(With PTI inputs)