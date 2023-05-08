Breaking News
Kerala: Death toll in Malappuram boat capsize incident rises to 21
Mumbai: Final phase of plan to reduce flooding at Hindmata nearing completion
New type of terrorism which is without ammunition: Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'
Mumbai: Work on three crucial rail bridges makes strides overnight
Mumbai: NMIMS in a spot again as students fail to clear exams
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First asks airline to immediately stop sale of tickets

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First; asks airline to immediately stop sale of tickets

Updated on: 08 May,2023 03:22 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Earlier, the airline had suspended the sale of tickets till May 15 and has cancelled flights till May 12

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First; asks airline to immediately stop sale of tickets

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First; asks airline to immediately stop sale of tickets
x
00:00

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed crisis-hit Go First to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders, according to a source.


Besides, the watchdog has issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner, the source said.




Earlier, the airline had suspended the sale of tickets till May 15 and has cancelled flights till May 12.


The carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has reserved its order.

The source said the airline has been directed to stop the booking and sale of tickets directly or indirectly, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Also read: Turkiye's opposition denounces fairness of vote under Erdogan

The airline has been asked to submit its reply within 15 days of the receipt of the show cause notice, and further, a decision on the continuation of its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) will be taken on the basis of the reply submitted by it, the source added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
news india India news national news PTI

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK