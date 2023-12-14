Dhananjay Munde: Over 96,000 farmers in Maha miss aid as their bank accounts-Aadhaar not linked

Over 96,000 farmers in Maharashtra were denied aid under the 'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana' due to unlinked bank accounts and Aadhaar numbers, according to State Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde.

In Maharashtra, 96,811 farmers were denied aid under the 'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana' because their bank accounts and Aadhaar numbers were not linked, revealed State Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde during Thursday's legislative assembly session in Nagpur, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, the scheme was launched by the state government to provide financial assistance to farmers, supplementing the amounts distributed by the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Responding to a question from AIMIM legislator Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalik, Munde stated that among the beneficiaries slated to receive funds through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 96,811 bank account holders were unable to take advantage of the state scheme until October 26 of this year due to a lack of linkage between their Aadhaar numbers and bank accounts, the report added.

Munde mentioned that the process of linking farmers' bank accounts with their Aadhaar numbers is currently in progress. Beneficiaries must personally engage with the local government office to complete the linking process for their bank accounts and Aadhaar numbers, according to the minister.

The scheme's benefits will resume for the affected beneficiaries, Munde assured, indicating that the aid will continue once the linkage is established.

Anil Bhaidas Patil, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, told the Maharashtra assembly on Thursday that 2,366 farmers died in the state between January and October of this year.

According to PTI, the minister stated in a written response to a question posed by Congress leader Kunal Patil that the Amravati revenue division had the highest number of such deaths at 951.

According to the PTI report, the minister stated, "The Maharashtra government has received a report that 2,366 farmers died by suicide from January to October this year."

According to the PTI report, after Amravati, the most deaths were reported from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, where 877 farmers committed suicide, followed by 257 in Nagpur, 254 in Nashik, and 27 in Pune.

According to the report, the minister stated that "the state government gives Rs 1 lakh to the kin of farmers who die by suicide."

