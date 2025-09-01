The rally organisded by BJP in Karnataka, demanding a CBI or NIA probe into alleged murders and sexual assaults in the temple town, saw massive participation. Leaders, including Pralhad Joshi, R Ashoka, and BY Vijayendra urged swift justice. The Congress government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case

According to the BJP, nearly one lakh people from across Karnataka took part in the demonstration. The rally was held to show solidarity against what the party termed an "attempt to vilify the temple and its traditions".

The Dharamsthala case in Karnataka has already fuelled political fire in the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday organised a massive rally in Dharmasthala. The party demanded a Central agency probe into the allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and burials in the temple town, PTI reported.

The 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally was joined by prominent leaders such as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, MPs, and others.

While addressing the gathering in Dharamsthala, Vijayendra urged the Centre to hand over the case to either the CBI or the NIA. He further accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of having ‘failed to deliver justice’ to the Hindu community, as reported by news agency PTI.

Vijayendra also referred to the long-pending case of a young woman reported missing in 2003, reiterating the party's support for justice for her family.

While the Dharamsthala case still hangs on a cliffwire, the BJP leaders said the rally was intended to counter a ‘smear campaign’ against one of Karnataka's most prominent religious and cultural centres.

Considering the intensity of the case, the Congress government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. However, the BJP maintained that only a Central agency could ensure a transparent investigation.

Earlier in the day, Vijayendra and Ashoka, along with a delegation of BJP leaders, visited the Manjunatha temple and offered prayers. Both the BJP leaders further met the temple Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Heggade.

The famous Dharmasthala case came into light after a complainant, later identified as CN Chinnaiah, alleged that dozens of bodies, including those of women showing signs of sexual assault, had been buried in the premises of the holy site over the past two decades. Chinnaiah has since been arrested on charges of perjury.

While working on the case, the SIT formed by the Karnataka government has conducted search operations at multiple sites along the Netravathi river in Dharmasthala. The search was conducted after one of the accused surrendered himself after many years. After verifying the locations, officials identified the location where skeletal remains were found at two locations.

