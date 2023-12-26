Breaking News
Dhirubhai Ambani Birth Anniversary: Facts about India's business tycoon

Updated on: 26 December,2023 06:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Dhirubhai Ambani, born on December 28, 1932, in Chorwad, Gujarat, emerged as a prominent figure in India's business landscape. His life, marked by humble beginnings, served as an inspiration for generations of Indian entrepreneurs. Dhirubhai, the visionary founder of Reliance Industries, achieved remarkable success

Dhirubhai Ambani/Getty

Dhirubhai Ambani, born on December 28, 1932, in Chorwad, Gujarat, emerged as a prominent figure in India's business landscape. His life, marked by humble beginnings, served as an inspiration for generations of Indian entrepreneurs. Dhirubhai, the visionary founder of Reliance Industries, achieved remarkable success. Here are five lesser-known facts about this business magnate:


Modest upbringing


Dhirubhai, the second son of a school teacher, grew up in the modest village of Chorwad, Gujarat. Despite having to discontinue his education early due to family circumstances, he embarked on a journey of odd jobs to support his family after completing the 10th standard.


Yemen experience

At the age of 17 in 1949, Dhirubhai sought opportunities in Aden, Yemen. He initially worked as a dispatch clerk for A. Besse & Co. The company later became a distributor for Shell products, and Dhirubhai's responsibilities expanded as he managed the oil-filling station at the port of Aden. This experience fueled his dream of establishing a refinery, a vision realized through his petrochemical venture.

Return to India and Reliance's genesis

In 1958, Dhirubhai returned to India and initiated his first business, Reliance Commercial Corporation, a spice trading company. Recognizing the potential in yarn trading, he shifted the focus of his business in 1962, renaming it Reliance Textile Industries Limited. The company's journey started with the establishment of a textile mill in Naroda, Gujarat, in 1966.

Reliance textiles IPO

In 1977, Reliance went public, marking a significant moment in India's capital markets. Dhirubhai successfully appealed to the middle-class investors, a demographic that traditionally stayed away from stock markets. The IPO's success demonstrated his ability to garner public trust and support.

Petrochemical ventures

Dhirubhai ventured into the petrochemical business in 1991, establishing Reliance Hazira for petrochemical manufacturing. Notably, the Hazira project represented the largest investment by a private sector group at a single location in India. Simultaneously, he envisioned the Jamnagar refinery, which, despite facing setbacks like a cyclone, was commissioned ahead of schedule in 1999, becoming the world's largest grassroots refinery.

Dhirubhai Ambani passed away on July 6, 2002. His legacy lives on through Reliance Industries Limited, a Fortune 500 company and one of India's largest private sector corporations. In recognition of his exceptional contributions to trade and industry, he posthumously received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, in 2016.

