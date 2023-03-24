Did Amritpal Singh flee Punjab on Sunday?

Haryana woman harboured Amritpal at her home day after crackdown, arrested

Cops bring seven associates of Amritpal Singh to a court, near Amritsar, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Haryana cops have arrested a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Kurukshetra district, an indication that the pro-Khalistan preacher might have fled Punjab a day after the crackdown.

“We have nabbed the woman, Baljit Kaur, who harboured Amritpal and Papalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. The woman has been handed over to Punjab police,” Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said.

Punjab’s Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill also said on Thursday his last location was in Haryana. In another development, Punjab police arrested a man, Tejinder Singh Gill, who was allegedly part of the private security setup of Amritpal.

Police claimed Amritpal had been targeting drug addicts and rogue ex-servicemen to build a gang that could be easily transformed into a terrorist outfit, and that he and his aides were involved in “anti-national” activities.

