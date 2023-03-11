Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Disassociate from farmers stir or die Rakesh Tikait gets threat

Disassociate from farmers’ stir or die: Rakesh Tikait gets threat

Updated on: 11 March,2023 08:44 AM IST  |  Muzaffarnagar
Agencies |

Top

“We are trying to identify the caller and a probe is underway,” said a cop.

Disassociate from farmers’ stir or die: Rakesh Tikait gets threat

Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers in Muzaffarnagar, UP. File pic/PTI


An unidentified person has threatened to blow up Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and his family if he does not dissociate himself from farmer protests, police said on Friday.


They said Gaurav Tikait, son of Rakesh Tikait’s brother and BKU president Naresh Tikait, has filed a complaint that he has received a phone call from an unidentified person who has threatened to target Rakesh and his family with a bomb if he does not stay away from farmer agitations. “We are trying to identify the caller and a probe is underway,” said a cop.



Also Read: AAP leaders knew Sisodia was going to be arrested: Meenakshi Lekhi


Rakesh Tikait was one of the farmer leaders who headed the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws. He continues to take part in protests by farmer groups across the country. Earlier this month, at a Jat Mahakumbh in Jaipur, Rakesh Tikait called on farmers to be ready for an agitation against the ban on diesel tractors older than 10 years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news muzaffarnagar india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK