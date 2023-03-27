DMK, Congress MLAs walk out from Puducherry Assembly protesting disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

Congress legislators M Vaithianathan and Ramesh Parambath attended the session wearing black shirts as a symbol of their protest

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during a protest over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Pic/PTI

Legislators belonging to the opposition DMK and the Congress staged a walkout in the Puducherry Assembly on Monday protesting against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Congress legislators M Vaithianathan and Ramesh Parambath attended the session wearing black shirts as a symbol of their protest.

During zero hour, Vaithianathan referred to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and went ahead with his speech during which he touched upon the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. However, legislators belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party rose in revolt against Vaithianathan raising the issue. The House was virtually drowned in noisy scenes. Speaker R Selvam ordered expunging of the remarks made by the Congress member.

All the six legislators belonging to the opposition DMK and the two Congress members staged a walkout from the House. While the DMK members returned to the House a little later the Congress members did not do so.

Also Read: Opposition MPs stage protest over Adani issue, Rahuli Gandhi's disqualification

Rahul Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court on Wednesday last in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark leading to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

House adjourned due to lack of quorum



The House was adjourned for half an hour during the debate on demands for grants for several departments including PWD and Fisheries due to lack of quorum.

Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu who was conducting the proceedings kept raising the bell and also repeatedly asked the members staying outside to return to the House as there was a lack of quorum (minimum eleven members required to be present to conduct proceedings).

With no member returning, Rajavelu announced at noon that the House would reassemble at 12.30 PM. Members belonging to the ruling AINRC and BJP were airing their views on the departments relating to which the demands for grants were moved by the Ministers concerned.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever