DMK names candidates for 21 seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, releases manifesto

DMK leaders with Tamil Nadu CM & party chief MK Stalin/ Screengrab

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday released the list of candidates for 21 seats for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, retaining among other sitting MPs, Kanimozhi, TR Baalu and A Raja.

It has allotted the rest 18 seats to its allies--Congress, Left parties and VCK among others.

The party also released its manifesto for the polls, touching upon other subjects like the appointment of Governors and the abolition of Article 356.

Of the 21 names the ruling party fielded, 11 were new faces, even as three women, including sitting South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian were named.

Dayanidhi Maran, S Jagathrakshakan, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Kathir Anand and C N Annadurai were also retained.

In its manifesto, the party, among others, promised to take steps for states to be consulted on the appointment of Governors, abolition of Article 356 that allowed the Centre to dismiss a state government and statehood for Puducherry.

