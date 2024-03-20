Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > DMK names candidates for 21 seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 releases manifesto
Updated on: 20 March,2024 11:43 AM IST  |  Chennai
The party also released its manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, touching upon other subjects like appointment of Guvs and the abolition of Article 356.

DMK leaders with Tamil Nadu CM & party chief MK Stalin/ Screengrab

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday released the list of candidates for 21 seats for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, retaining among other sitting MPs, Kanimozhi, TR Baalu and A Raja.


It has allotted the rest 18 seats to its allies--Congress, Left parties and VCK among others.


The party also released its manifesto for the polls, touching upon other subjects like the appointment of Governors and the abolition of Article 356.


Of the 21 names the ruling party fielded, 11 were new faces, even as three women, including sitting South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian were named.

Dayanidhi Maran, S Jagathrakshakan, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Kathir Anand and C N Annadurai were also retained.

In its manifesto, the party, among others, promised to take steps for states to be consulted on the appointment of Governors, abolition of Article 356 that allowed the Centre to dismiss a state government and statehood for Puducherry

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

dmk M K Stalin tamil nadu chennai 2024 lok sabha elections India news national news
