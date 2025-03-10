DMK to raise delimitation matter in Parliament

A meeting of DMK MPs, held under party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here, came on the eve of the resumption of the Parliament session on Monday.

DMK MPs on Sunday resolved to work towards ensuring Tamil Nadu’s rights vis-a-vis the Lok Sabha seats delimitation issue, saying the population-based exercise will affect not just the southern states but also others including Odisha and West Bengal. A meeting of DMK MPs, held under party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here, came on the eve of the resumption of the Parliament session on Monday.

The meeting passed resolutions, deciding to take up the delimitation issue in the Parliament. Others including Hindi ‘imposition’ will also be raised. The DMK has been insisting that the population based delimitation of Lok Sabha seats will result in a decline in the existing number of seats for Tamil Nadu and wants the exercise to be done on the basis of the 1971 census.

