Stalin accused the central government of preventing duly elected governments from functioning independently and interfering in the affairs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, despite a favorable Supreme Court verdict

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Listen to this article DMK will strongly oppose ordinance, Centre is creating crisis, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin x 00:00

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has criticized the central government for creating a crisis in non-BJP ruled states and stated that the ruling DMK party will strongly oppose the central ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi. Stalin accused the central government of preventing duly elected governments from functioning independently and interfering in the affairs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, despite a favorable Supreme Court verdict, PTI reported.

He called for support from chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states and political party leaders to oppose the ordinance and protect democracy in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joined Stalin in Chennai to discuss opposing the ordinance. Kejriwal sought Stalin's support and described the coming together of opposition parties against the ordinance as the "semi-finals" to the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted similar challenges faced by his state and sought the DMK's support to protect democracy.

The ordinance in question was promulgated by the central government on May 19 to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi. The AAP government criticized the ordinance as a deception in response to the Supreme Court's verdict on control of services. The ordinance aims to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority to handle the transfer and disciplinary proceedings of Group-A officers.

The central government will need to introduce a bill in Parliament to replace the ordinance within six months of its promulgation. Prior to the Supreme Court's May 11 verdict, the transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor.

(With inputs from PTI)