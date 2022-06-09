Doctor dies after falling from 7th floor of AIIMS Guwahati

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2022 10:57 AM IST  |  Rangia
PTI |

Workers engaged in the construction work heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot, where they found the doctor lying in a pool of blood, the police said

Representational Image


A doctor died after falling from the seventh floor of the under construction All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kamrup district of Assam on June 8, police said.

Workers engaged in the construction work heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot, where they found the doctor lying in a pool of blood, the police said.




The doctor, who was called Phalgu Pratim Das, was rushed to a nearby private hospital nearby and died there, the police said.


"As per preliminary investigation, the doctor fell from the seventh floor of the building. Whether it was an accident or suicide, we will know after a probe," an official said.

Though AIIMS has not been officially opened to the public yet, classes have begun at the institute, which is located at Changsari, about 25.5 km from Guwahati. 

