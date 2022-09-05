Doctors being sent to Osmanabad college ahead of national medical panel visit: AIMIM MP

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 September,2022 06:23 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Addressing a press conference, Jaleel showed what he said was the order of the state health department deputing 28 faculty personnel from four medical colleges in Aurangabad, Solapur, Latur and Ambajogai to Osmanabad medical college.

Imtiaz Jaleel. Pic- official Twitter account


All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday claimed 28 doctors from various medical colleges in Maharashtra were being sent to Osmanabad ahead of a National Medical Commission visit there.


Addressing a press conference, Jaleel showed what he said was the order of the state health department deputing 28 faculty personnel from four medical colleges in Aurangabad, Solapur, Latur and Ambajogai to Osmanabad medical college.



"This is being done as the National Medical Commission will visit the Osmanabad medical college in a few days and the authorities need to show adequate number of staff. Instead of doing such things, the state government must fill vacant posts immediately," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

