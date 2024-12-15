"Does Shiv Sena (UBT) agree with Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Veer Savarkar," asks Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde

He highlighted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's remarks in which she had praised Savarkar.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Veer Savarkar in the Parliament, and asked his party's other faction Shiv Sena (UBT), whether it agrees with the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition's remarks. He highlighted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's remarks in which she had praised Savarkar.

"I only made them recall what Indira Gandhi had said about Veer Savarkar. They had no reason to be so rattled...I tweeted the letter (written by Indira Gandhi to Veer Savarkar) because it reveals the truth. They always try to demean and insult Veer Savarkar. I want to ask Shiv Sena (UBT) as well, do they agree with what Rahul Gandhi keeps saying about Veer Savarkar? I think he didn't know what his grandmother had written about Veer Savarkar," Shinde said.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske also slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that his speech only proved his "immaturity."

Shrikant Shinde highlighted the positive things that Indira Gandhi said about Veer Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi only proved and exposed his immaturity," Mhaske said.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP. Taking a jibe, he said that whenever BJP defends the Constitution, they are 'defaming' Savarkar.

"I want to ask you (BJP), do you stand by your leader's words? Do you support your leader's words? Because when you speak in Parliament about protecting the Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar, you are abusing Savarkar, you are defaming Savarkar," he said.

The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

