Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Dont burn the waste says Delhi environmental org

Don’t burn the waste, says Delhi environmental org

Updated on: 27 October,2024 01:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

It emphasised that when the Air Quality Index (AQI) falls into the “poor” category, WTE operations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should be suspended.

Don’t burn the waste, says Delhi environmental org

In a letter, activists highlighted the need for systemic changes in waste management. Representational Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Don’t burn the waste, says Delhi environmental org
x
00:00

Civil Society Organisations have urged the Delhi government to reconsider its proposal to incinerate 100 per cent of the city’s waste, a statement said. According to the statement released on Friday, the CSO had written a letter to the Delhi government to stop further expansion of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) incineration projects in the Delhi/NCR region.


It emphasised that when the Air Quality Index (AQI) falls into the “poor” category, WTE operations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should be suspended. The letter highlighted the need for systemic changes in waste management, including the effective enforcement of local bylaws, waste minimisation, source segregation, and stricter penalties for non-compliance.


The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated stage two of the GRAP on October 21, implementing measures like increased water sprinkling to reduce dust, a ban on firecracker use, higher parking fees, and improved public transport services, the statement read. Despite these efforts, the burning of 7,250 tons of unsegregated municipal solid waste each day in the city’s four existing WTE incinerators continues to contribute significantly to pollution, it claimed.


The statement mentioned, “Even the recent CSIR-National Environment Engineering Research Institute report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has warned against this technology and its negative health impacts on the community and the environment and about 1 of every 3 children have lung-related issues”. However, there are plans underway to increase incineration to an additional 6,000 tons of mixed waste per day by 2027, bringing the total to about 13,300 tons of waste burned daily in Delhi by that time, it noted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi Air Quality Index air pollution

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK