Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Dont fall for Congress lies says BJP leader Yediyurappa in poll bound Telangana

Don't fall for Congress' lies, says BJP leader Yediyurappa in poll-bound Telangana

Updated on: 22 November,2023 04:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader B S Yediyurappa Wednesday urged the people of Telangana not to fall for Congress party's "lies and empty promises" and accused the party of deceiving the people of Karnataka by not implementing its five pre-poll guarantees after coming to power

Don't fall for Congress' lies, says BJP leader Yediyurappa in poll-bound Telangana

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Don't fall for Congress' lies, says BJP leader Yediyurappa in poll-bound Telangana
x
00:00

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader B S Yediyurappa Wednesday urged the people of Telangana not to fall for Congress party's "lies and empty promises" and accused the party of deceiving the people of Karnataka by not implementing its five pre-poll guarantees after coming to power.


He said 'Karnataka model' is Congress' election model in other states, news wire PTI reported.


The Congress had promised five guarantees to voters in Karnataka and won the elections in May this year. It is selling "Karnataka model" in Telangana and other poll-bound states, he said. "The party has, in fact, hoodwinked the people in Karnataka after winning the elections as its government has failed to implement the guarantee schemes," he added.


"The Congress manifesto includes six guarantee schemes only to cheat the voters of the state. I appeal, request the people of Telangana not to get cheated by Congress party's lies and empty promises," he said.

Referring to the poll promises made by the Congress in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme has not seen the light of the day.

Though 'Gruha Lakshmi' was an attractive pre-poll guarantee of the grand old party, the people are complaining that the amount promised has not been transferred to their bank accounts. The government is citing technical glitches and procedural issues, he alleged.

On the 'Shakti' scheme of free bus travel for women, Yediyurappa said, "in a clear sign of cheating the people", the government has reduced the number of buses in service."

Also read: Congress has only one mission--dynastic politics: Amit Shah in Rajasthan

Under 'Gruha Jyoti', the Congress had promised free power up to 200 units to all domestic consumers. But, after coming to power, it imposed a condition that only those who have consumed less than 200 units on an average per month in the previous 12 months are eligible, he said.

Listing out BJP's promises in its manifesto, the veteran politician said the party has promised to make a backward caste leader as CM in Telangana if it came to power and also categorization of SCs.

"No guarantee for Congress MLAs in Telangana as most MLAs shifted to BRS. Congress and BRS are one and the same," he added. (With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india karnataka telangana bharatiya janata party congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK