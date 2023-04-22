Dr Farooq, Jamia Masjid management resent disallowing of Eid prayers at the historic masjid in Srinagar

The National Conference president also said that security forces should not harass innocent people during their operation against the perpetrators of the Poonch terror attack that killed five Indian Army soldiers

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday expressed surprise that Eid prayers were not allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

Abdullah said that it is unfortunate that Eid prayers were not allowed at Jamia Masjid. "I thought they were allowing the prayers there. The government is saying that situation is peaceful. Then why are they not allowing the prayers," Abdullah told reporters after offering Eid prayers at the Hazratbal mosque in Srinagar.

The former chief minister said Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is the chief priest of Kashmir, should have been allowed to take part in the prayers.

The National Conference president also said that security forces should not harass innocent people during their operation against the perpetrators of the Poonch terror attack that killed five Indian Army soldiers.

"They have started operation in Pooch. They should not arrest innocent people. It was their mistake, they should not harass innocent people. It is wrong and it should be avoided, " Abdullah said.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured after their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Poonch district Thursday. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

Meanwhile, the management committee of Jama Masjid, Anjuman Auqaf, also expressed strong resentment against the administration for disallowing the Eid prayers at the historic Masjid.

Auqaf said that Jamia Masjid is a central place of congregational prayers in the valley and not some local masjid. "The purpose of such central places of worship is to provide a space and opportunity to Muslims so that they can pray together in large numbers on Fridays and other religious occasions, and experience the physical and spiritual communion as an ummah."

The Auqaf said that it fails to understand while the grand occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jummat-ul-Vida were performed by a large number of people in Jamia Masjid in a pleasant and peaceful atmosphere, why were the Eid prayers barred?

It also regretted the prolonged detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq since august 2019, who would deliver the soul rendering Eid sermon prior to congregational Eid prayers. (With inputs from PTI)