DRI finds Rs 4K-cr duty evasion by Oppo India

An Oppo India store in Delhi

Revenue intelligence officers have detected Rs 4,389 crore duty evasion by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo by misdeclaration of imports, the Union Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

During a probe of Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd-China, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected Customs duty evasion of around Rs 4,389 crore.

Oppo India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembling, wholesale trading, distribution of mobile handsets and accessories thereof in India. It deals in various brands of mobile phones, including Oppo, OnePlus and Realme.

“After completion of the investigation, a show-cause notice was issued to Oppo India on July 8, demanding Customs duty amounting to R4,389 crore. The Notice also proposes relevant penalties on Oppo India, its employees and Oppo China, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962,” the ministry said.

Pay ED Rs 950cr bank guarantee: HC to Vivo

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed Chinese smart-phone maker Vivo to operate its bank accounts frozen by the Enforcement Directorate after furnishing a bank guar-antee of Rs 950 crore within a week to the agency. On July 7, the ED said that Vivo “illegally” transferred R62,476 crore to China to avoid payment of taxes in India.

