Driver falls asleep at wheel, ploughs car into 3 in Greater Noida; 1 dead

Updated on: 18 March,2024 12:59 PM IST  |  Delhi
PTI |

The driver of the car -- who was taken into custody by police -- had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel resulting in the Greater Noida accident.

Representative image

A speeding car allegedly ploughed into a group of people on the Yamuna Expressway (YXP) in Greater Noida, leaving one man dead and two others injured, police said on Monday.


The driver of the car -- who was taken into custody by police -- had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel resulting in the accident, they said.


"Three men were waiting along the YXP on Sunday evening when the incident took place in the Jewar area. A Maruti Swift car registered in Delhi hit the trio who was admitted to a nearby private hospital where one succumbed to injuries and others are undergoing treatment," a local police official said.


The deceased has been identified as Suresh Singh (37), a native of Jahangirpur in Jewar, according to police.

Driver Raja Kumar, a bank official based in Delhi, was booked under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

"During the probe, the driver said he had fallen asleep while driving on the expressway because of which the crash took place," the official told PTI.

The accused was given bail by a court, he said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road crashes in 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 470 people and injuries to 858 people.

The district had recorded 437 deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

greater noida noida Delhi NCR India news national news
