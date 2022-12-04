×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Drone with 3 kg heroin seized near India Pak border in Punjabs Tarn Taran

Drone with 3 kg heroin seized near India-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Updated on: 04 December,2022 01:24 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

The recovery was made in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force

Drone with 3 kg heroin seized near India-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A drone along with three kg heroin were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a top officer of the state police said on Sunday.


The recovery was made in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force.



"Carrying on the special drive against trans-border smuggling networks, Tarn Taran Police and BSF, in a joint operation have recovered a quadcopter drone with 3 kg heroin during a search in an area of PS Valtoha, Tarn Taran," said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a tweet.


Also read: Advertisers back on Twitter, says Elon Musk

This comes a day after the Border Security Force recovered about 25 kg of heroin, which was airdropped by a Pakistani drone in the Fazilka district.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a drone was found from a field near the India-Pakistan border in the Tarn Taran district along with over 5 kg of heroin, police had said. On Monday, two Pakistani drones, carrying around 10 kg of heroin, were gunned down by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

On Wednesday, a broken quadcopter drone was recovered from the area of village Van Tara Singh in Khalra in Tarn Taran.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will AAP give a tough fight to BJP in Gujarat elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news pakistan punjab

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK