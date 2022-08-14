Drug shortage hits government hospitals in TN

Antibiotics and IV fluids are also in short supply in the hospitals in Tamil Nadu and this is creating major difficulties in the functioning of the hospitals

Several government hospitals in Tamil Nadu are under the grip of an acute shortage of medicines, affecting the services. Government medical college hospitals are now functioning by making local purchases using the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Sources in the state health department said that the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) not getting adequate medicines, especially antibiotics, was raised with the state health minister, Ma Subramanian in a recent meeting.

Doctors told IANS that the medicines in shortage are mostly essential drugs like Ciprofloxacin, Furosemide and Omeprazole. Antibiotics and IV fluids are also in short supply in the hospitals in Tamil Nadu and this is creating major difficulties in the functioning of the hospitals.

