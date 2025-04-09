‘Dubai key player in India-UAE strategic partnership’

Al Maktoum arrived in the national capital this morning on a two-day India visit

PM Narendra Modi with Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s “special” visit to India paved the way for a stronger bilateral collaboration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after meeting the influential leader from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a social media post, Modi said Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership. Al Maktoum arrived in the national capital this morning on a two-day India visit.

“Glad to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Modi said. “This special visit reaffirms our deep-rooted friendship and paves the way for even stronger collaboration in the future,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also held a separate meeting with the visiting dignitary and later said India is eager to work closely with the Gulf nation in the defence sector, including in co-production and co-development projects. Both India and the UAE are committed to working towards peace and prosperity in the region, he said.

“Had a productive meeting with the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy PM and Minister of Defence of UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in New Delhi. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE is of immense priority,” he said.

