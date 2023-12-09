Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Duo riding bike killed on being hit by nilgai in UPs Amethi

Duo riding bike killed on being hit by nilgai in UP's Amethi

Updated on: 09 December,2023 05:50 PM IST  |  Amethi (UP)
PTI |

Top

Two youths, riding a motorcycle, died after being hit by a nilgai in the Gauriganj area here on Saturday, police said

Representational Picture/iStock

Two youths, riding a motorcycle, died after being hit by a nilgai in the Gauriganj area here on Saturday, police said.


Seelu (30) and Shabbir Ahmed (34), who worked as tailors in Gauriganj, were going to their shop on a motorbike when their vehicle was hit by a speeding nilgai near Kazipatti around 10 am, the police said.


Both the men died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal action is being taken, the police added. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

news uttar pradesh india India news national news

