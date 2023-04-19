Breaking News
Dust storm, light rain hit parts of Rajasthan

Updated on: 19 April,2023 04:03 PM IST  |  Jodhpur
PTI |

Top

Dust storm conditions were witnessed in several areas in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Tuesday and continued for the second consecutive day

Dust storm, light rain hit parts of Rajasthan

Representational Pic

With dust storm and light rains hitting parts of east Rajasthan, the meteorological department on Wednesday predicted a dip of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature.


Dust storm conditions were witnessed in several areas in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Tuesday and continued for the second consecutive day.



Jaisalmer and Bikaner regions were hit by a strong dust storm on Wednesday. Residents in Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions also experienced dust storms, the MeT said.


Meanwhile, Suratgarh in Sriganganagar recorded a maximum of 19 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorm with strong winds of 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rain at some places in Jaipur AND Bharatpur division on Thursday.

Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts are also likely to witness partly cloudy sky and thunderstorm Thursday afternoon, while the weather is likely to remain mostly dry in the remaining parts.

rajasthan news India news national news india jodhpur Weather

