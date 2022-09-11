Dwarka peeth shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passes away

The Shankaracharya was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in Dighori village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh in 1924

Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati. Pic/ Twitter/ official account of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Dwarka peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Sunday, his aide said.

Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not keeping well for over a year, he said.

He passed away at his Ashram in the Narsinghpur district around 3:30 PM, Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth, told PTI.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II death: Late monarch begins solemn final journey

The Shankaracharya was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in Dighori village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh in 1924.

He had left his home in pursuit of God at the age of 9. He was incarcerated during the freedom struggle.

He became Shankracharya in 1981, his followers said, adding Shankaracharya's 99th birthday was celebrated recently.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal