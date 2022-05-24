E-mail asking alumni of school to change name of Gyanvapi Masjid stirs controversy

The email that was sent to alumni a couple of days ago purportedly gave detailed instructions on how to change the location, which had drawn sharp criticism from a section of alumni and social media users

Following the controversy over an e-mail asking its alumni to change the name of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid to Gyanvapi Temple on Google Maps, a private school here said it was sent without proper screening procedures.

The email that was sent to alumni a couple of days ago purportedly gave detailed instructions on how to change the location, which had drawn sharp criticism from a section of alumni and social media users.

"You are requested to do it and ask our Hindu brothers and sisters to do it till Google update (s) this (these) changes," the purported email said.

New Horizon Public School, which claims to have a history of over 50 years said in a statement, it embraces diversity and fosters a safe and inclusive environment for students.

"That said, reports of the email sent out about disrespecting certain religious sentiments have come to our notice and the issue is being handled with the highest priority. We wish to clarify that the email was sent without proper screening procedures that is (are) required of all our email communications," it said.

"We take pride in the cultural and religious diversity of India, we practice the same in letter and spirit every day with everything we do at our school," it said.

