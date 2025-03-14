The discussions also focused on Telangana's development and economic growth, aligning with the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Delhi. Pic/X

Listen to this article EAM Jaishankar meets Telangana CM in Delhi, discusses global engagement and development x 00:00

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Delhi on Thursday and discussed opportunities for the state to strengthen its global engagements The discussions also focused on Telangana's development and economic growth, aligning with the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet Telangana CM @revanth_anumula today in Delhi. We discussed opportunities for Telangana in greater global engagement. Assured support for fulfilling development and growth aspirations of the State, thereby contributing to a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

According to a statement from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged Jaishankar to extend full support to the Telangana government in organizing key programs and initiatives aimed at propelling the state to the top over the next 25 years.

CM Reddy briefed Jaishankar about the details of the prestigious international events - Miss World, Global Deep Tech Summit, Bharat Summit, Animation Gaming, VFX, and India Joy, which showcases Telangana as the hub of the entertainment industry. These events are being organised in Hyderabad in 2025.

Pleased to meet Telangana CM @revanth_anumula today in Delhi.



We discussed opportunities for Telangana in greater global engagement. Assured support for fulfilling development and growth aspirations of the State, thereby contributing to a Viksit Bharat by 2047. pic.twitter.com/6NBlgtb97f — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 13, 2025

CM Reddy requested the External Affairs Minister to support the state government and promote "Telangana Rising" by successfully organising international events in the state. He also requested EAM Jaishankar to promote Telangana Rising in India's programs abroad and extend cooperation in diplomatic relations and logistical assistance for the success of the programs organized in Hyderabad.

Jaishankar praised Telangana as one of India's fast-developing states and assured his cooperation in organising such big international events in Hyderabad. Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, Nagarkurnool and Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha members Mallu Ravi and Ch. Kiran Kumar Reddy and Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav were also present.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever