Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Meghalaya’s Tura

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 jolted Meghalaya on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

As per National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 43 kilometres East-Northeast of Tura.

In a tweet today morning by the National Center for Seismology, it read, "An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on 13-06-2022, 06:32:02 IST, Latitude: 25.68 and Longitude: 90.60, Depth: 10 kilometres, Location: 43 km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India."

More details are awaited.

