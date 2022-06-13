Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Meghalaya’s Tura

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 June,2022 08:51 AM IST  |  Tura
As per National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 43 kilometres East-Northeast of Tura

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 jolted Meghalaya on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

As per National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 43 kilometres East-Northeast of Tura.




In a tweet today morning by the National Center for Seismology, it read, "An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on 13-06-2022, 06:32:02 IST, Latitude: 25.68 and Longitude: 90.60, Depth: 10 kilometres, Location: 43 km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India."


More details are awaited.

