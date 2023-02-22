Breaking News
Eastern Ladakh row: India, China discuss proposals for pullout in friction points

Updated on: 22 February,2023 06:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The two sides discussed the proposals at an in-person meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


India and China on Wednesday discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an "open and constructive manner" and agreed to hold the next round of military talks at an early date.


The two sides discussed the proposals at an in-person meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).



"The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner, which would help in restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Western Sector and create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations," the MEA said.


"To achieve this objective in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (18th) round of the senior commanders meeting at an early date," it said in a statement.

The MEA said the two sides agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

"The 26th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was held on 22 February 2023 in person in Beijing," the MEA said. "This was the first WMCC meeting since the 14th meeting held in July 2019, to be held in person," it said.

Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation. The Chinese delegation was led by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

