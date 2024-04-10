Breaking News
EC directs CBDT to verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s poll affidavit

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Any mismatch and falsification of affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, they said

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Pic/x

The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Union minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat Rajeev Chandrasekhar, sources said. The Congress had moved the poll panel claiming a mismatch in actual and declared assets in the affidavit filed by Chandrasekhar, who is in the fray against former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor. According to procedure, the EC has directed the CBDT to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Chandrasekhar, the sources said.


Any mismatch and falsification of affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, they said.


