EC has taken away Shiv Sena's name, symbol but it can never take away party from me: Uddhav Thackeray

Addressing a rally for the first time after losing the party name and election symbol "bow and arrow" to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said he has nothing to offer to his supporters

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the Election Commission has allotted the party's name and symbol to the rebel faction but the poll body can never take away the party from him.

Addressing a rally for the first time after losing the party name and election symbol "bow and arrow" to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said he has nothing to offer to his supporters.

"I have come to seek your blessings and support," he said.

In a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission had last month allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol to the group led by Shinde who has the support of most of the MLAs of Shiv Sena.

Thackeray said he didn't accept the EC's decision.

Also Read: If common man defeated BJP in Kasba Peth, what about Chinchwad: Shinde

"If the Election Commission is not suffering from cataracts it should come and see the ground situation. The EC is a 'chuna lagav' commission and a slave of those in power. The principle based on which the EC took this decision is wrong,'' he said.

Thackeray said the party has appealed in the Supreme Court.

"You (the Election Commission) have taken away the party name and the symbol from us, but you can't take away Shiv Sena from me,'' he said pointing out a huge turnout at the rally.

He said the BJP was trying to finish off Shiv Sena brutally and cruelly.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever