EC offers EVM tamper check options to aggrieved candidates

Updated on: 17 July,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Supreme Court-directed tests include mock polls, random machine selection

EVMs stored during Lok Sabha election in Coimbatore. File pic/PTI

Aggrieved candidates, who have applied for Supreme Court-directed checking of EVMs for tampering post Lok Sabha and Assembly results, have been given various choices by the Election Commission, including picking machines from any polling station in an Assembly segment and opting for a mock poll and mock VVPAT slip count.


According to standard operating procedure issued on Tuesday by the EC, the candidates who came number two and three have been given a vast number of random tests to choose from.


The EC said that by going beyond controlled environment check and verification process of burnt memory eliminates the possibility or apprehension of any bias or hidden functionality in the firmware. The EC has received eight applications from aggrieved candidates, including those from the BJP and Congress, for verification of tampering or modification in micro-controller chips embedded in the EVMs post election results on June 4.


Terming the suspicion of manipulation of the electronic voting machines “unfounded”, the Supreme Court had on April 26 rejected the demand for reverting to the old paper ballot system.

news india national news India news Election Commission

