EC rejects Congress’s claim of irregularities in Haryana assembly elections

Rahul Gandhi with party President Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic/PTI

The Election Commission on Tuesday rejected allegations levelled by the Congress party over irregularities in the recently held Haryana Assembly polls, saying the party was raising “the smoke of a generic doubt” about the credibility of an entire electoral outcome like it did in the past.

“This is least expected of a national political party. The commission appreciates the criticality of the considered views of political parties in sustaining and strengthening electoral democracy in the country and assures that it will remain committed towards timely grievance redressal,” it said in a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The poll authority said that “once again”, it was compelled to note that with “no evidence whatsoever” of any statutory electoral step being compromised, the Congress has “once again raised the smoke of a generic doubt” about the credibility of an entire electoral outcome “exactly in a similar manner as it has done in recent past”.

“At the same time, the commission sincerely urges INC to take firm and concrete steps, matching with the party’s long and illustrious standing, to amend their ... approach...,” the EC added. The poll body further said that such “frivolous and unfounded” doubts have the potential of creating “turbulence” when crucial steps like polling and counting are in live play.

