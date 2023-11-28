EC tells Telangana govt to stop aid to farmers

BRS blames Congress for delay, promises payment upon return to power

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao during a public meeting. Pic/PTI

In a stern message on maintaining sanctity of the poll code, the Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission to the Telangana government to distribute financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the code by going public about it. Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and results announced on December 3.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi instalment during the model code of conduct period on certain conditions, and had asked it not to publicise the disbursement. The Congress slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the Election Commission’s (EC) withdrawal of permission, alleging it was a result of the irresponsible and self-serving approach of the K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)-led party.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday blamed the Congress party for the Election Commission’s withdrawal of permission to disburse financial assistance to farmers and said the instalment would be deposited once BRS returns to power after December 3. In a post on X, Congress leader C Venugopal said due to the irresponsible and narrow self-serving approach of the BRS and (minister) Harish Rao, under the instructions of his boss KCR, the EC has denied permission for the disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu instalments.

Cong attacks BRS over EC’s order

The Congress on Monday slammed the BRS over the EC’s withdrawal of permission for disbursements of financial aid to farmers, alleging that those ruling the state, in their desperation to hang onto power, have ended up denying what is owed to farmers. The Congress also said that the withdrawal of permission was the result of the “irresponsible and self-serving” approach of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Nobody else is to be blamed other than the ‘Gang of 4’ ruling Telangana, who in their desperation to hang onto power have ended up denying what is owed to farmers,” he said.

Telangana will be free from BRS: BJP

Asserting that the BJP will bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is his party’s resolve to send the corrupt leaders of the ruling party to jail.

